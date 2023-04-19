TotalEnergies SE (TTE) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE)’s stock price has decreased by -0.22 compared to its previous closing price of 64.33. However, the company has seen a 0.83% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) Right Now?

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE: TTE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

The public float for TTE is 2.39B, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.17% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of TTE was 1.75M shares.

TTE’s Market Performance

The stock of TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has seen a 0.83% increase in the past week, with a 13.09% rise in the past month, and a 0.44% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for TTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.77% for TTE’s stock, with a 14.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TTE

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TTE reach a price target of $72. The rating they have provided for TTE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

TTE Trading at 4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +12.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTE rose by +0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.04. In addition, TotalEnergies SE saw 3.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTE starting from TotalEnergies SE, who purchase 71,980 shares at the price of $31.15 back on Mar 31. After this action, TotalEnergies SE now owns 172,601 shares of TotalEnergies SE, valued at $2,242,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTE

Equity return is now at value 17.50, with 6.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TotalEnergies SE (TTE) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.