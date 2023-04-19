The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) is 7.96x, which is above its average ratio. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) is $46.63, which is $15.44 above the current market price. The public float for LSXMK is 195.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% of that float. On April 19, 2023, LSXMK’s average trading volume was 1.27M shares.

LSXMK) stock’s latest price update

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 29.24. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LSXMK’s Market Performance

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has experienced a -2.12% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.05% rise in the past month, and a -31.48% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.86% for LSXMK.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.32% for LSXMK’s stock, with a -24.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSXMK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSXMK stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for LSXMK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LSXMK in the upcoming period, according to Rosenblatt is $87 based on the research report published on April 19th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LSXMK reach a price target of $56, previously predicting the price at $57. The rating they have provided for LSXMK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LSXMK, setting the target price at $51 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

LSXMK Trading at -5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSXMK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +6.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSXMK fell by -2.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.74. In addition, The Liberty SiriusXM Group saw -27.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSXMK starting from GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $35.95 back on Apr 17. After this action, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL now owns 22,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, valued at $25,165 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of The Liberty SiriusXM Group, sale 3,137 shares at $75.11 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 0 shares at $235,616 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.