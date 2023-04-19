The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Hasbro Inc.’s (HAS) Stock

The stock of Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has gone up by 0.69% for the week, with a 9.94% rise in the past month and a -19.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.22% for HAS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.81% for HAS’s stock, with a -19.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is above average at 36.19x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.72.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is $69.18, which is $17.03 above the current market price. The public float for HAS is 127.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.48% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HAS on April 19, 2023 was 2.06M shares.

HAS) stock’s latest price update

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.57 compared to its previous closing price of 53.07. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that Hasbro Hires Harley-Davidson CFO to Lead Its Finances

Analysts’ Opinion of HAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HAS stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for HAS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HAS in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Monness Crespi & Hardt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HAS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $106. The rating they have provided for HAS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 27th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to HAS, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

HAS Trading at -1.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, as shares surge +9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HAS rose by +0.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.55. In addition, Hasbro Inc. saw -13.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HAS starting from BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND, who purchase 2,500 shares at the price of $87.70 back on Apr 25. After this action, BURNS MICHAEL RAYMOND now owns 16,398 shares of Hasbro Inc., valued at $219,256 using the latest closing price.

Cocks Christian P, the Chief Executive Officer of Hasbro Inc., purchase 10,102 shares at $89.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that Cocks Christian P is holding 65,945 shares at $905,046 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.01 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hasbro Inc. stands at +3.48. The total capital return value is set at 5.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.99. Equity return is now at value 6.90, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Hasbro Inc. (HAS), the company’s capital structure generated 144.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.13. Total debt to assets is 44.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 134.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.37.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.