The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ares Management Corporation’s (ARES) Stock

The stock of Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has gone up by 6.54% for the week, with a 14.35% rise in the past month and a 9.93% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.81% for ARES. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.24% for ARES’s stock, with a 16.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is above average at 98.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.33.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ares Management Corporation (ARES) is $94.46, which is $9.36 above the current market price. The public float for ARES is 132.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ARES on April 19, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

ARES) stock’s latest price update

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.46 compared to its previous closing price of 82.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.54% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/22 that Saks-Owner HBC Betting Big That Flex Space Is the Future of Work

Analysts’ Opinion of ARES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARES stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARES by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ARES in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $93 based on the research report published on November 14th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARES reach a price target of $92. The rating they have provided for ARES stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 31st, 2022.

ARES Trading at 5.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +14.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARES rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.34. In addition, Ares Management Corporation saw 25.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARES starting from ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, who purchase 200,000 shares at the price of $21.44 back on Apr 14. After this action, ARES MANAGEMENT LLC now owns 37,294,654 shares of Ares Management Corporation, valued at $4,288,020 using the latest closing price.

ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of Ares Management Corporation, purchase 139,522 shares at $21.09 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that ARES MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 37,094,654 shares at $2,943,063 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.75 for the present operating margin

+71.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ares Management Corporation stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 2.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.06. Equity return is now at value 9.50, with 0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ares Management Corporation (ARES), the company’s capital structure generated 839.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.35. Total debt to assets is 60.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 831.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 88.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ares Management Corporation (ARES) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.