The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK): A Technical Analysis

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 126.39x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AZEK is 146.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.92% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZEK on April 19, 2023 was 1.69M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 25.26. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK’s stock has risen by 4.48% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 19.73% and a quarterly rise of 13.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for The AZEK Company Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.20% for AZEK’s stock, with a 26.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $25 based on the research report published on January 30th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZEK reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for AZEK stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to AZEK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

AZEK Trading at 8.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares surge +17.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.50. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 27.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Singh Jesse G, who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $21.95 back on Mar 20. After this action, Singh Jesse G now owns 43,000 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $153,650 using the latest closing price.

Singh Jesse G, the CEO and President of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $22.72 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Singh Jesse G is holding 254,793 shares at $295,360 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.50 for the present operating margin

+30.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The AZEK Company Inc. stands at +5.55. The total capital return value is set at 6.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 2.20, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK), the company’s capital structure generated 47.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 32.37. Total debt to assets is 28.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.19 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.