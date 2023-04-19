Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TENB is at 1.25.

The public float for TENB is 109.66M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume for TENB on April 19, 2023 was 817.30K shares.

TENB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Tenable Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB) has jumped by 0.69 compared to previous close of 46.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 01/10/22 that Apple, Microsoft, and 13 More Tech Stocks to Help Investors Forget the Fed

TENB’s Market Performance

Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has seen a 3.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.60% gain in the past month and a 22.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.15% for TENB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.75% for TENB’s stock, with a 15.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TENB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TENB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for TENB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TENB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $44 based on the research report published on January 24th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TENB reach a price target of $44, previously predicting the price at $47. The rating they have provided for TENB stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 12th, 2023.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Hold” to TENB, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on October 21st of the previous year.

TENB Trading at 4.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +3.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TENB rose by +3.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.62. In addition, Tenable Holdings Inc. saw 22.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TENB starting from Yoran Amit, who sale 18,034 shares at the price of $47.62 back on Mar 31. After this action, Yoran Amit now owns 204,257 shares of Tenable Holdings Inc., valued at $858,779 using the latest closing price.

Yoran Amit, the President, CEO and Chairman of Tenable Holdings Inc., sale 5,591 shares at $44.15 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Yoran Amit is holding 204,257 shares at $246,843 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TENB

Equity return is now at value -37.10, with -7.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Tenable Holdings Inc. (TENB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.