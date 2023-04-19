Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for TGB is at 1.95.

The public float for TGB is 277.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for TGB on April 19, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

The stock of Taseko Mines Limited (AMEX: TGB) has increased by 4.68 when compared to last closing price of 1.71.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TGB’s Market Performance

TGB’s stock has risen by 6.55% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.76% and a quarterly rise of 1.13%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.92% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Taseko Mines Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.95% for TGB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 32.66% for the last 200 days.

TGB Trading at 9.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.92%, as shares surge +16.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TGB rose by +6.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6405. In addition, Taseko Mines Limited saw 21.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.87 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Taseko Mines Limited stands at -6.61. The total capital return value is set at 4.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.89. Equity return is now at value -7.20, with -2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Taseko Mines Limited (TGB), the company’s capital structure generated 164.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.20. Total debt to assets is 45.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 159.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 60.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.57. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.