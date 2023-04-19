Sintx Technologies Inc.’s (SINT) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SINT stock has gone up by 29.75%, with a monthly decline of -8.07% and a quarterly plunge of -76.25%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.84% for Sintx Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.99% for SINT’s stock, with a -89.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.60.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SINT is 3.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.15% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SINT was 761.92K shares.

SINT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) has jumped by 2.50 compared to previous close of 2.00. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 29.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SINT Trading at -18.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SINT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.61%, as shares sank -8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -73.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SINT rose by +28.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.94. In addition, Sintx Technologies Inc. saw -78.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SINT starting from Truetzel David W., who sale 67 shares at the price of $0.12 back on Nov 29. After this action, Truetzel David W. now owns 4 shares of Sintx Technologies Inc., valued at $8 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SINT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-726.14 for the present operating margin

+21.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sintx Technologies Inc. stands at -771.24. Equity return is now at value -158.50, with -98.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.