Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) has dropped by -1.78 compared to previous close of 3.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) Right Now?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (AMEX: SVM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SVM is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SVM is $5.23, which is $2.68 above the current market price. The public float for SVM is 169.35M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for SVM on April 19, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

SVM’s Market Performance

SVM stock saw an increase of -3.02% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.68% and a quarterly increase of 17.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.35% for SVM’s stock, with a 35.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SVM

Alliance Global Partners gave a rating of “Buy” to SVM, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on March 11th of the previous year.

SVM Trading at 13.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares surge +11.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SVM fell by -3.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.83. In addition, Silvercorp Metals Inc. saw 30.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SVM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+32.05 for the present operating margin

+37.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silvercorp Metals Inc. stands at +14.06. The total capital return value is set at 11.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.25. Equity return is now at value 5.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.25. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.12.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 35.40 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.