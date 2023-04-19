Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): A Technical Analysis

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) is $90.50, which is $12.37 above the current market price. The public float for SIG is 43.85M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIG on April 19, 2023 was 707.91K shares.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG)’s stock price has soared by 3.62 in relation to previous closing price of 75.40. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/06/22 that Signet Stock Had Its Best Day in Years. The Jeweler Expects the Rich to Keep Spending.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has experienced a 3.09% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.59% rise in the past month, and a 5.28% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for SIG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.71% for SIG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.81% for the last 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIG stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for SIG by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for SIG in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $85 based on the research report published on June 10th of the previous year 2022.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SIG reach a price target of $140. The rating they have provided for SIG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 01st, 2021.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to SIG, setting the target price at $88 in the report published on October 13th of the previous year.

SIG Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +6.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIG rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.84. In addition, Signet Jewelers Limited saw 14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SIG starting from Hilson Joan M, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $70.72 back on Mar 24. After this action, Hilson Joan M now owns 258,065 shares of Signet Jewelers Limited, valued at $707,217 using the latest closing price.

Drosos Virginia, the Chief Executive Officer of Signet Jewelers Limited, sale 10,000 shares at $74.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 21, which means that Drosos Virginia is holding 1,121,563 shares at $749,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.04 for the present operating margin

+38.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Signet Jewelers Limited stands at +4.80. The total capital return value is set at 23.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.34. Equity return is now at value 24.60, with 5.40 for asset returns.

Based on Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG), the company’s capital structure generated 59.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.34. Total debt to assets is 20.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 66.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.25.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 233.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.