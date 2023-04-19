Should You Invest in PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PXMD is 2.85M, and currently, shorts hold a 22.57% of that float. The average trading volume for PXMD on April 19, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

PXMD) stock’s latest price update

PaxMedica Inc. (NASDAQ: PXMD)’s stock price has decreased by -3.73 compared to its previous closing price of 2.00. However, the company has seen a 10.66% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PXMD’s Market Performance

PXMD’s stock has risen by 10.66% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.66% and a quarterly drop of -26.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.88% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.36% for PaxMedica Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.63% for PXMD stock, with a simple moving average of -19.05% for the last 200 days.

PXMD Trading at -9.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.88%, as shares sank -13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXMD rose by +25.97%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.98. In addition, PaxMedica Inc. saw -5.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PXMD starting from Weisman Howard J., who sale 3,495 shares at the price of $1.44 back on Mar 09. After this action, Weisman Howard J. now owns 541,633 shares of PaxMedica Inc., valued at $5,033 using the latest closing price.

Rome Zachary, the Chief Operating Officer of PaxMedica Inc., sale 3,371 shares at $1.44 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Rome Zachary is holding 288,452 shares at $4,854 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PXMD

Equity return is now at value 439.90, with -638.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PaxMedica Inc. (PXMD) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.