Should You Invest in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) Now?

The public float for NMZ is 105.89M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.14% of that float. The average trading volume for NMZ on April 19, 2023 was 320.23K shares.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: NMZ)’s stock price has decreased by -2.33 compared to its previous closing price of 10.73. However, the company has seen a -4.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NMZ’s Market Performance

NMZ’s stock has fallen by -4.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.30% and a quarterly drop of -1.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.15% for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.84% for NMZ stock, with a simple moving average of -4.08% for the last 200 days.

NMZ Trading at -0.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.31%, as shares surge +1.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NMZ fell by -4.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.69. In addition, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund saw 1.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMZ starting from TOTH TERENCE J, who purchase 2,370 shares at the price of $10.97 back on Nov 28. After this action, TOTH TERENCE J now owns 4,208 shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, valued at $25,999 using the latest closing price.

MOSCHNER ALBIN F, the Trustee of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund, purchase 1,500 shares at $12.33 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that MOSCHNER ALBIN F is holding 1,500 shares at $18,495 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NMZ) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.