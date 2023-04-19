Should You Invest in Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) Now?

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for BTE is at 2.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BTE is $5.60, which is $1.84 above the current market price. The public float for BTE is 541.73M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.31% of that float. The average trading volume for BTE on April 19, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

BTE) stock’s latest price update

Baytex Energy Corp. (NYSE: BTE) has seen a decline in its stock price by -2.01 in relation to its previous close of 3.99. However, the company has experienced a -2.98% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BTE’s Market Performance

Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has experienced a -2.98% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.57% rise in the past month, and a -11.34% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.82% for BTE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for BTE’s stock, with a -14.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BTE Trading at -0.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BTE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +14.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BTE fell by -3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Baytex Energy Corp. saw -13.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BTE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+40.97 for the present operating margin

+44.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Baytex Energy Corp. stands at +36.78. The total capital return value is set at 25.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.64. Equity return is now at value 32.90, with 17.40 for asset returns.

Based on Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE), the company’s capital structure generated 30.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.62. Total debt to assets is 18.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Baytex Energy Corp. (BTE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.