Secoo Holding Limited’s (SECO) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, SECO stock has gone down by -16.48%, with a monthly gain of 22.90% and a quarterly plunge of -57.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.06% for Secoo Holding Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for SECO’s stock, with a -67.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.46.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SECO is 5.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.77% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of SECO was 3.60M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ: SECO) has jumped by 9.13 compared to previous close of 0.70. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -16.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SECO Trading at -51.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares surge +35.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -79.82% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO fell by -16.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7652. In addition, Secoo Holding Limited saw -59.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SECO

Equity return is now at value -73.60, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Secoo Holding Limited (SECO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.