SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) is $20.00, The public float for SPRC is 3.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.86% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SPRC on April 19, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SPRC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of SciSparc Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPRC) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 0.57.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 7.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SPRC’s Market Performance

SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has seen a 7.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.82% gain in the past month and a -45.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.23% for SPRC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.22% for SPRC’s stock, with a -42.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRC Trading at -16.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.02%, as shares surge +6.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRC rose by +10.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4965. In addition, SciSparc Ltd. saw -25.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRC

The total capital return value is set at -117.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -120.74.

Based on SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.77. Total debt to assets is 0.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.22.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SciSparc Ltd. (SPRC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.