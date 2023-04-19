Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) by analysts is $3.20, which is $2.7 above the current market price. The public float for RBT is 32.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.80% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RBT was 278.37K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RBT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) has increased by 2.88 when compared to last closing price of 0.49. Despite this, the company has experienced a -16.67% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RBT’s Market Performance

RBT’s stock has fallen by -16.67% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.27% and a quarterly drop of -72.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.09% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 15.70% for Rubicon Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.49% for RBT’s stock, with a -84.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBT stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RBT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RBT in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $5 based on the research report published on September 30th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RBT reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for RBT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 19th, 2022.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to RBT, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

RBT Trading at -43.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.09%, as shares sank -43.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -67.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBT fell by -16.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6020. In addition, Rubicon Technologies Inc. saw -71.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBT starting from Chico Hernandez Andres, who purchase 555,555 shares at the price of $0.90 back on Mar 16. After this action, Chico Hernandez Andres now owns 681,183 shares of Rubicon Technologies Inc., valued at $500,000 using the latest closing price.

Enrich Jose Miguel, the 10% Owner of Rubicon Technologies Inc., purchase 111,111 shares at $0.90 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Enrich Jose Miguel is holding 111,111 shares at $100,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-37.50 for the present operating margin

+3.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rubicon Technologies Inc. stands at -4.46. The total capital return value is set at -170.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -85.59. Equity return is now at value 14.70, with -16.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.54 and the total asset turnover is 2.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.