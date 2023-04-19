RPC Inc. (RES) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) is above average at 7.60x. The 36-month beta value for RES is also noteworthy at 1.79.

The average price estimated by analysts for RES is $10.90, which is $3.23 above than the current price. The public float for RES is 77.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.23% of that float. The average trading volume of RES on April 19, 2023 was 1.40M shares.

RES) stock’s latest price update

RPC Inc. (NYSE: RES) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.32 in relation to its previous close of 7.57. However, the company has experienced a -1.29% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RES’s Market Performance

RPC Inc. (RES) has experienced a -1.29% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.39% rise in the past month, and a -19.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.23% for RES. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for RES stock, with a simple moving average of -8.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RES

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RES stocks, with Johnson Rice repeating the rating for RES by listing it as a “Accumulate.” The predicted price for RES in the upcoming period, according to Johnson Rice is $13 based on the research report published on April 28th of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Underweight” to RES, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on November 10th of the previous year.

RES Trading at -9.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RES fell by -1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.84. In addition, RPC Inc. saw -13.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RES starting from Kreisler Amy Rollins, who sale 53,751 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Nov 11. After this action, Kreisler Amy Rollins now owns 0 shares of RPC Inc., valued at $561,757 using the latest closing price.

Rollins Pam R, the Director of RPC Inc., sale 53,751 shares at $10.45 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Rollins Pam R is holding 0 shares at $561,757 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RES

Equity return is now at value 28.70, with 21.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, RPC Inc. (RES) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.