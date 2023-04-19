Rollins Inc. (ROL) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Rollins Inc. (ROL) has gone up by 1.29% for the week, with a 8.68% rise in the past month and a 5.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.30% for ROL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.03% for ROL’s stock, with a 5.75% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) Right Now?

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ROL is at 0.66. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for ROL is $39.75, which is $0.55 above the current market price. The public float for ROL is 236.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.95% of that float. The average trading volume for ROL on April 19, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

ROL) stock’s latest price update

Rollins Inc. (NYSE: ROL)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.59 in comparison to its previous close of 38.97, however, the company has experienced a 1.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ROL stocks, with Redburn repeating the rating for ROL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ROL in the upcoming period, according to Redburn is $62 based on the research report published on February 01st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROL reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for ROL stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ROL, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 06th of the previous year.

ROL Trading at 7.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.41%, as shares surge +7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROL rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.81. In addition, Rollins Inc. saw 7.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROL starting from Chandler Elizabeth B, who sale 2,129 shares at the price of $36.57 back on Jan 26. After this action, Chandler Elizabeth B now owns 96,960 shares of Rollins Inc., valued at $77,858 using the latest closing price.

ROLLINS GARY W, the CHAIRMAN AND CEO of Rollins Inc., sale 7,750,000 shares at $39.62 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21, which means that ROLLINS GARY W is holding 209,091,263 shares at $307,055,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.30 for the present operating margin

+48.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rollins Inc. stands at +13.67. The total capital return value is set at 31.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.47. Equity return is now at value 31.30, with 17.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rollins Inc. (ROL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.97. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 18.69. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.77.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.18 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Rollins Inc. (ROL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.