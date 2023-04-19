RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 103.24x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.78.

The public float for RLJ is 158.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of RLJ was 1.69M shares.

RLJ) stock’s latest price update

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE: RLJ)’s stock price has soared by 0.57 in relation to previous closing price of 10.47. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RLJ’s Market Performance

RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen a 1.64% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.99% gain in the past month and a -8.03% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.90% for RLJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.61% for RLJ’s stock, with a -8.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLJ stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLJ by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLJ in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $20 based on the research report published on April 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLJ reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for RLJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 14th, 2022.

RLJ Trading at -3.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.90%, as shares surge +3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLJ rose by +1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.18. In addition, RLJ Lodging Trust saw -0.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLJ starting from Gibson Patricia L, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $10.47 back on Sep 23. After this action, Gibson Patricia L now owns 79,635 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust, valued at $52,350 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLJ

Equity return is now at value 0.80, with 0.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJ) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.