Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) has plunged by -0.23 when compared to previous closing price of 13.19, but the company has seen a -2.16% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) is above average at 33.83x. The 36-month beta value for ROIC is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ROIC is $15.67, which is $2.51 above than the current price. The public float for ROIC is 121.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume of ROIC on April 19, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

ROIC’s Market Performance

The stock of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has seen a -2.16% decrease in the past week, with a 4.20% rise in the past month, and a -16.44% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for ROIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.70% for ROIC’s stock, with a -13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROIC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

ROIC Trading at -5.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares surge +2.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC fell by -2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.27. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw -12.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 10,800 shares at the price of $13.78 back on Mar 07. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 55,557 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., valued at $148,789 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., sale 6,425 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 59,704 shares at $99,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 52.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

In summary, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.