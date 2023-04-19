Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, REKR stock has gone down by -9.77%, with a monthly decline of -11.24% and a quarterly plunge of -37.97%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.63% for Rekor Systems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.16% for REKR’s stock, with a -19.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.12.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) is $2.75, which is $1.66 above the current market price. The public float for REKR is 47.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of REKR on April 19, 2023 was 362.10K shares.

REKR) stock’s latest price update

Rekor Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR)’s stock price has decreased by -4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 1.14. However, the company has seen a -9.77% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of REKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REKR stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for REKR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for REKR in the upcoming period, according to Northland Capital is $24 based on the research report published on February 11th of the previous year 2021.

REKR Trading at -25.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.87%, as shares sank -17.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REKR fell by -7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2457. In addition, Rekor Systems Inc. saw -9.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REKR starting from Arctis Global LLC, who purchase 243,902 shares at the price of $2.15 back on Jun 16. After this action, Arctis Global LLC now owns 6,089,591 shares of Rekor Systems Inc., valued at $523,804 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REKR

Equity return is now at value -111.80, with -76.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rekor Systems Inc. (REKR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.