REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -11.76 compared to its previous closing price of 0.34. However, the company has seen a fall of -11.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for REE is $1.69, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for REE is 202.33M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.06% of that float. The average trading volume for REE on April 19, 2023 was 587.41K shares.

REE’s Market Performance

REE stock saw a decrease of -11.76% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -3.16% and a quarterly a decrease of -31.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.00%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.90% for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.63% for REE’s stock, with a -56.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REE

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REE reach a price target of $1. The rating they have provided for REE stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 25th, 2022.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to REE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on January 14th of the previous year.

REE Trading at -23.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.00%, as shares surge +1.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -10.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3250. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -22.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.