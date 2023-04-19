Real-Time Update: Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has seen a 4.06% increase in the past week, with a 7.81% gain in the past month, and a 7.43% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.44% for GPRE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.31% for GPRE’s stock, with a 3.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for GPRE is 1.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for GPRE is $43.60, which is $10.0 above the current price. The public float for GPRE is 57.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRE on April 19, 2023 was 874.65K shares.

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.00 compared to its previous closing price of 32.27. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for GPRE by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for GPRE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $33 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRE reach a price target of $37, previously predicting the price at $40. The rating they have provided for GPRE stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 17th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRE, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

GPRE Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, as shares surge +7.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.18% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRE rose by +4.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.39. In addition, Green Plains Inc. saw 10.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRE starting from STARK JAMES E, who purchase 787 shares at the price of $31.85 back on Dec 06. After this action, STARK JAMES E now owns 11,184 shares of Green Plains Inc., valued at $25,066 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.70 for the present operating margin

+2.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Green Plains Inc. stands at -3.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.55. Equity return is now at value -13.80, with -5.80 for asset returns.

Based on Green Plains Inc. (GPRE), the company’s capital structure generated 78.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.86. Total debt to assets is 31.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 31.76 and the total asset turnover is 1.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Green Plains Inc. (GPRE) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.