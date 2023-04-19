Real-Time Update: Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen a 4.89% increase in the past week, with a 4.40% gain in the past month, and a 10.99% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for BOWL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.79% for BOWL’s stock, with a 15.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BOWL is $20.78, which is $4.47 above the current price. The public float for BOWL is 101.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BOWL on April 19, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

BOWL) stock’s latest price update

Bowlero Corp. (NYSE: BOWL) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.89 compared to its previous closing price of 15.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BOWL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BOWL stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for BOWL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BOWL in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $23 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BOWL reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for BOWL stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 28th, 2023.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to BOWL, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on March 08th of the current year.

BOWL Trading at 1.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOWL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +5.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOWL rose by +6.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Bowlero Corp. saw 16.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOWL starting from A-B Parent LLC, who sale 4,908,234 shares at the price of $15.02 back on Mar 16. After this action, A-B Parent LLC now owns 63,484,324 shares of Bowlero Corp., valued at $73,700,078 using the latest closing price.

KOSTELNI JEFFREY C, the Chief Accounting Officer of Bowlero Corp., sale 818 shares at $16.17 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that KOSTELNI JEFFREY C is holding 15,122 shares at $13,227 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOWL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.45 for the present operating margin

+33.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bowlero Corp. stands at -3.28. The total capital return value is set at 8.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.98. Equity return is now at value 146.70, with -2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Bowlero Corp. (BOWL), the company’s capital structure generated 659.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 207.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bowlero Corp. (BOWL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.