PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) has decreased by -8.09 when compared to last closing price of 37.02.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ: PRCT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PRCT is $53.14, which is $19.11 above the current market price. The public float for PRCT is 42.98M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.52% of that float. The average trading volume for PRCT on April 19, 2023 was 316.84K shares.

PRCT’s Market Performance

PRCT’s stock has seen a -3.80% decrease for the week, with a 6.06% rise in the past month and a -13.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.96% for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.65% for PRCT’s stock, with a -13.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRCT

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRCT reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for PRCT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 25th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to PRCT, setting the target price at $49 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

PRCT Trading at 0.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRCT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.63%, as shares surge +4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRCT fell by -4.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.97. In addition, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation saw -18.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRCT starting from Shiblaq Hisham, who sale 21,930 shares at the price of $35.23 back on Apr 11. After this action, Shiblaq Hisham now owns 31,414 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, valued at $772,515 using the latest closing price.

Zadno Reza, the President, CEO of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, sale 5,335 shares at $31.84 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Zadno Reza is holding 155,791 shares at $169,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRCT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.61 for the present operating margin

+49.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation stands at -116.18. The total capital return value is set at -27.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -29.48. Equity return is now at value -38.30, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Based on PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT), the company’s capital structure generated 39.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.18. Total debt to assets is 25.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 20.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.60 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (PRCT) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.