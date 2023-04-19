Planet Labs PBC (PL) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Planet Labs PBC (PL) has seen a 5.62% increase in the past week, with a 11.63% gain in the past month, and a -14.29% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.63% for PL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.35% for PL’s stock, with a -13.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) Right Now?

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Planet Labs PBC (PL) is $7.90, which is $3.79 above the current market price. The public float for PL is 262.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.17% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PL on April 19, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

The stock price of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) has plunged by -0.92 when compared to previous closing price of 4.36, but the company has seen a 5.62% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/17/23 that Planet Labs Finance Chief Says SPAC IPO Was Key to Recent Growth

Analysts’ Opinion of PL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $6 based on the research report published on April 18th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PL reach a price target of $6. The rating they have provided for PL stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Buy” to PL, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on November 07th of the previous year.

PL Trading at 2.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +24.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PL rose by +5.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Planet Labs PBC saw -0.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PL starting from Johnson Ashley F., who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $3.84 back on Apr 06. After this action, Johnson Ashley F. now owns 942,212 shares of Planet Labs PBC, valued at $3,840 using the latest closing price.

Weil Kevin, the President, Product & Business of Planet Labs PBC, purchase 274,000 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Weil Kevin is holding 439,580 shares at $997,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PL

Equity return is now at value -26.80, with -21.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Planet Labs PBC (PL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.