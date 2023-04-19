ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 17.39x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) by analysts is $72.89, which is $5.85 above the current market price. The public float for OKE is 444.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.97% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of OKE was 2.51M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

OKE) stock’s latest price update

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.50 in comparison to its previous close of 66.41, however, the company has experienced a 0.47% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OKE’s Market Performance

OKE’s stock has risen by 0.47% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.19% and a quarterly drop of -4.82%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.01% for ONEOK Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.98% for OKE’s stock, with a 6.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OKE stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OKE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OKE in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $72 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OKE reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for OKE stocks is “Sector Perform” according to the report published on March 02nd, 2023.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to OKE, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

OKE Trading at 1.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares surge +9.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OKE rose by +0.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.87. In addition, ONEOK Inc. saw 1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OKE starting from NORTON PIERCE, who purchase 8,975 shares at the price of $55.54 back on Jun 17. After this action, NORTON PIERCE now owns 9,414 shares of ONEOK Inc., valued at $498,462 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+13.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for ONEOK Inc. stands at +7.53. The total capital return value is set at 15.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.03. Equity return is now at value 27.60, with 7.10 for asset returns.

Based on ONEOK Inc. (OKE), the company’s capital structure generated 211.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.88. Total debt to assets is 56.29, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.83.

Conclusion

To sum up, ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.