Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has surged by 0.45 when compared to previous closing price of 95.71, but the company has seen a 2.75% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for OMC is at 0.85. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for OMC is $98.40, which is -$0.04 below the current market price. The public float for OMC is 201.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.56% of that float. The average trading volume for OMC on April 19, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

OMC’s Market Performance

OMC stock saw an increase of 2.75% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.57% and a quarterly increase of 14.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.53% for OMC’s stock, with a 23.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $96 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMC, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

OMC Trading at 5.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.29%, as shares surge +8.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC rose by +2.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $92.35. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 17.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Nelson Jonathan B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $93.41 back on Feb 16. After this action, Nelson Jonathan B. now owns 128,038 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $2,335,250 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $92.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 31,121 shares at $556,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.