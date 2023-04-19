Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.05 in comparison to its previous close of 11.45, however, the company has experienced a -1.82% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NAD is 0.37.

The public float for NAD is 233.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On April 19, 2023, NAD’s average trading volume was 598.07K shares.

NAD’s Market Performance

NAD’s stock has seen a -1.82% decrease for the week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month and a -3.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.93% for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.87% for NAD’s stock, with a -3.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NAD Trading at -0.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.96%, as shares sank -1.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NAD fell by -1.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.42. In addition, Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -3.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NAD starting from Siffermann William A, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $11.43 back on Mar 30. After this action, Siffermann William A now owns 424 shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund, valued at $1,143 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NAD

Equity return is now at value -24.70, with -14.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.