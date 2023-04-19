Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) has decreased by -1.61 when compared to last closing price of 11.21. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.61% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NEA) Right Now?

The public float for NEA is 299.03M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. On April 19, 2023, NEA’s average trading volume was 756.26K shares.

NEA’s Market Performance

NEA’s stock has seen a -1.61% decrease for the week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month and a -2.90% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for NEA’s stock, with a -2.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NEA Trading at -0.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +0.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEA fell by -1.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.05. In addition, Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund saw -2.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEA starting from TOTH TERENCE J, who sale 4,566 shares at the price of $11.38 back on Nov 28. After this action, TOTH TERENCE J now owns 0 shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, valued at $51,951 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.