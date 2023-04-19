New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EDU is 0.60. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is $50.80, which is $11.52 above the current market price. The public float for EDU is 166.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. On April 19, 2023, EDU’s average trading volume was 2.07M shares.

EDU) stock’s latest price update

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE: EDU)’s stock price has soared by 0.36 in relation to previous closing price of 39.04. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/13/22 that Targeted by Beijing, One Chinese Tutoring Company Reinvents Itself With Live Streams Selling Groceries

EDU’s Market Performance

EDU’s stock has risen by 4.62% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.46% and a quarterly rise of 4.40%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.96% for EDU’s stock, with a 24.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EDU

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EDU, setting the target price at $36.60 in the report published on July 29th of the previous year.

EDU Trading at -0.78% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.96%, as shares surge +11.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDU rose by +4.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.26. In addition, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. saw 12.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EDU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.61 for the present operating margin

+43.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stands at -38.25. The total capital return value is set at -9.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.05. Equity return is now at value -6.50, with -4.00 for asset returns.

Based on New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), the company’s capital structure generated 18.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.51. Total debt to assets is 11.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.62.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.