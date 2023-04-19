NetApp Inc. (NTAP) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 11.73x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18.

The public float for NTAP is 213.31M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.96% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of NTAP was 1.92M shares.

NTAP) stock’s latest price update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.41 in relation to its previous close of 67.68. However, the company has experienced a 2.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/31/23 that NetApp to Cut 8% of Its Work Force

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.56% and a quarterly rise of 4.93%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.77% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.13% for NetApp Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.66% for NTAP’s stock, with a 1.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NTAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTAP stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for NTAP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NTAP in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $75 based on the research report published on April 10th of the current year 2023.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to NTAP, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

NTAP Trading at 5.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.77%, as shares surge +7.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.96. In addition, NetApp Inc. saw 13.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 2,250 shares at the price of $64.50 back on Apr 10. After this action, Kurian George now owns 142,670 shares of NetApp Inc., valued at $145,125 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of NetApp Inc., sale 2,250 shares at $64.27 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04, which means that Kurian George is holding 144,920 shares at $144,608 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.13 for the present operating margin

+66.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for NetApp Inc. stands at +14.81. The total capital return value is set at 33.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.28. Equity return is now at value 135.60, with 13.20 for asset returns.

Based on NetApp Inc. (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 350.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.82. Total debt to assets is 29.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 315.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 69.96.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, NetApp Inc. (NTAP) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.