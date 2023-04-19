Make Informed Decisions with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Stock Updates

In the past week, ZTO stock has gone up by 0.17%, with a monthly gain of 2.34% and a quarterly surge of 1.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for ZTO’s stock, with a 13.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO) is above average at 23.85x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.04.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for ZTO is 597.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.04% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZTO on April 19, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

ZTO) stock’s latest price update

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO)’s stock price has decreased by -0.14 compared to its previous closing price of 28.78. However, the company has seen a 0.17% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $27. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2022.

Macquarie gave a rating of “Outperform” to ZTO, setting the target price at $40.20 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

ZTO Trading at 7.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO rose by +0.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.51. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.68 for the present operating margin

+25.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stands at +19.25. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.27. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 9.40 for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 24.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.54. Total debt to assets is 16.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.51. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.87.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.