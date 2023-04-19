Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) is 5.13x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LAD is 1.38. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) is $296.46, which is $83.56 above the current market price. The public float for LAD is 26.94M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.92% of that float. On April 19, 2023, LAD’s average trading volume was 334.10K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LAD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Lithia Motors Inc. (NYSE: LAD) has plunged by -5.19 when compared to previous closing price of 226.45, but the company has seen a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/17/23 that Auto Dealers See Mixed Signals

LAD’s Market Performance

Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has seen a -2.23% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.68% gain in the past month and a -7.16% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.31% for LAD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.06% for LAD stock, with a simple moving average of -9.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LAD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LAD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LAD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LAD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $233 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LAD reach a price target of $245. The rating they have provided for LAD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 13th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to LAD, setting the target price at $345 in the report published on January 18th of the previous year.

LAD Trading at -10.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LAD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +0.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LAD fell by -0.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.27. In addition, Lithia Motors Inc. saw 4.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LAD starting from McIntyre Shauna, who sale 167 shares at the price of $260.00 back on Feb 28. After this action, McIntyre Shauna now owns 1,672 shares of Lithia Motors Inc., valued at $43,420 using the latest closing price.

McIntyre Shauna, the Director of Lithia Motors Inc., sale 180 shares at $241.34 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that McIntyre Shauna is holding 1,839 shares at $43,440 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LAD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.69 for the present operating margin

+17.70 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lithia Motors Inc. stands at +4.44. The total capital return value is set at 16.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.01. Equity return is now at value 25.30, with 9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD), the company’s capital structure generated 154.54 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.71. Total debt to assets is 52.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.50. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.20.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.09 and the total asset turnover is 2.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.