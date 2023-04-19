Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LEGN is $74.00, which is $10.4 above the current price. The public float for LEGN is 162.73M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LEGN on April 19, 2023 was 611.40K shares.

LEGN) stock’s latest price update

Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN)’s stock price has soared by 19.45 in relation to previous closing price of 52.24. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 23.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEGN’s Market Performance

Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has experienced a 23.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 34.98% rise in the past month, and a 15.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for LEGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.21% for LEGN’s stock, with a 29.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LEGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LEGN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for LEGN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LEGN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $66 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LEGN reach a price target of $73. The rating they have provided for LEGN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24th, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to LEGN, setting the target price at $66 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

LEGN Trading at 30.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 8.11% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +38.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEGN rose by +23.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.53. In addition, Legend Biotech Corporation saw 25.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-391.48 for the present operating margin

+28.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Legend Biotech Corporation stands at -381.48. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -39.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.