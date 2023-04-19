Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) has jumped by 0.16 compared to previous close of 109.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/07/21 that Twitter, IAC, Nvidia, Conagra: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LW) is above average at 29.26x. The 36-month beta value for LW is also noteworthy at 0.53. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LW is $118.71, which is $9.15 above than the current price. The public float for LW is 139.58M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.12% of that float. The average trading volume of LW on April 19, 2023 was 1.39M shares.

LW’s Market Performance

The stock of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has seen a 1.49% increase in the past week, with a 12.68% rise in the past month, and a 9.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.72% for LW.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.40% for LW’s stock, with a 24.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LW stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for LW by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for LW in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $115 based on the research report published on April 14th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LW reach a price target of $100, previously predicting the price at $84. The rating they have provided for LW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 08th, 2021.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to LW, setting the target price at $89 in the report published on May 21st of the previous year.

LW Trading at 8.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +10.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LW rose by +1.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.56. In addition, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. saw 22.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LW starting from Jones Gregory W, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $97.49 back on Jan 12. After this action, Jones Gregory W now owns 6,384 shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., valued at $97,493 using the latest closing price.

Smith Michael Jared, the SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., sale 11,934 shares at $98.90 during a trade that took place back on Jan 09, which means that Smith Michael Jared is holding 74,351 shares at $1,180,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.92 for the present operating margin

+20.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stands at +4.90. The total capital return value is set at 13.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.21. Equity return is now at value 100.50, with 11.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW), the company’s capital structure generated 791.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.79. Total debt to assets is 68.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 776.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (LW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.