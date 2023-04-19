Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) is $31.80, which is $21.88 above the current market price. The public float for KURA is 64.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 12.71% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KURA on April 19, 2023 was 622.45K shares.

KURA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) has decreased by -4.34 when compared to last closing price of 11.51.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

KURA’s Market Performance

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) has seen a -7.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.14% decline in the past month and a -21.75% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.31% for KURA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.72% for KURA’s stock, with a -21.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KURA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for KURA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KURA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $25 based on the research report published on January 31st of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KURA reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for KURA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 12th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to KURA, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 15th of the previous year.

KURA Trading at -8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares sank -10.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KURA fell by -7.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.00. In addition, Kura Oncology Inc. saw -11.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KURA starting from DALE STEPHEN, who sale 9,225 shares at the price of $13.88 back on Jan 27. After this action, DALE STEPHEN now owns 27,675 shares of Kura Oncology Inc., valued at $128,033 using the latest closing price.

FLOWERS KIRSTEN, the CCO & Chief Strategy Officer of Kura Oncology Inc., sale 1,906 shares at $13.89 during a trade that took place back on Jan 27, which means that FLOWERS KIRSTEN is holding 20,605 shares at $26,474 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KURA

The total capital return value is set at -29.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.80. Equity return is now at value -30.80, with -29.00 for asset returns.

Based on Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.23. Total debt to assets is 3.07, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.70.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 18.56.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.