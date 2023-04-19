Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) has dropped by -3.71 compared to previous close of 37.78. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.54.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) is $48.48, which is $10.51 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 141.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on April 19, 2023 was 888.97K shares.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS’s stock has seen a -2.28% decrease for the week, with a 3.41% rise in the past month and a -8.59% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.14% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.64% for IONS’s stock, with a -9.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $31 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IONS reach a price target of $40, previously predicting the price at $56. The rating they have provided for IONS stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 21st, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to IONS, setting the target price at $57 in the report published on September 09th of the previous year.

IONS Trading at -0.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.02%, as shares surge +2.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.83. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -3.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Monia Brett P, who sale 24,651 shares at the price of $40.69 back on Feb 06. After this action, Monia Brett P now owns 145,305 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,003,153 using the latest closing price.

HOUGEN ELIZABETH L, the EVP, Finance & CFO of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,079 shares at $40.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06, which means that HOUGEN ELIZABETH L is holding 75,496 shares at $84,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Equity return is now at value -43.10, with -10.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.