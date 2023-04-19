International Paper Company (IP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.41 in relation to its previous close of 36.34. However, the company has experienced a -0.14% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Russian Pulp Business Still Delivering for International Paper

Is It Worth Investing in International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) Right Now?

International Paper Company (NYSE: IP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for International Paper Company (IP) is $37.44, which is $0.95 above the current market price. The public float for IP is 346.48M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IP on April 19, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

IP’s Market Performance

The stock of International Paper Company (IP) has seen a -0.14% decrease in the past week, with a 7.13% rise in the past month, and a -2.80% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.87% for IP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for IP’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IP stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IP in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $43 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Deutsche Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IP reach a price target of $29, previously predicting the price at $44. The rating they have provided for IP stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on October 18th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to IP, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on September 16th of the previous year.

IP Trading at -0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +4.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IP fell by -0.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.52. In addition, International Paper Company saw 5.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IP starting from Saab Joseph R., who sale 1,705 shares at the price of $35.35 back on Mar 21. After this action, Saab Joseph R. now owns 1,671 shares of International Paper Company, valued at $60,273 using the latest closing price.

Sutton Mark S, the Chairman and CEO of International Paper Company, sale 85,000 shares at $34.58 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that Sutton Mark S is holding 143,000 shares at $2,938,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.17 for the present operating margin

+23.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Paper Company stands at +8.23. The total capital return value is set at 10.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.71. Equity return is now at value 16.80, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on International Paper Company (IP), the company’s capital structure generated 95.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.85. Total debt to assets is 33.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 84.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.37.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.35.

Conclusion

To put it simply, International Paper Company (IP) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.