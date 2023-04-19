Home  »  Companies   »  Inpixon (INPX) Beta Value: Understanding the Marke...

Inpixon (INPX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INPX is also noteworthy at 0.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INPX is $586488.00, The public float for INPX is 17.06M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of INPX on April 19, 2023 was 6.93M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

INPX) stock’s latest price update

Inpixon (NASDAQ: INPX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.09 in relation to its previous close of 0.56. However, the company has experienced a 71.41% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INPX’s Market Performance

Inpixon (INPX) has seen a 71.41% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 46.03% gain in the past month and a -64.45% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 59.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 29.04% for INPX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.05% for INPX’s stock, with a -89.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INPX Trading at -25.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INPX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 59.41%, as shares surge +46.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INPX rose by +76.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4375. In addition, Inpixon saw -68.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for INPX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -226.98 for the present operating margin
  • +43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Inpixon stands at -326.47. Equity return is now at value -204.40, with -95.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In summary, Inpixon (INPX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​