Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IR is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IR is $63.68, which is $5.95 above the current price. The public float for IR is 404.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IR on April 19, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

IR) stock’s latest price update

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.43 in comparison to its previous close of 56.08, however, the company has experienced a 1.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/25/22 that Ingersoll Rand Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

IR’s Market Performance

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen a 1.29% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.36% gain in the past month and a -0.85% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for IR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.85% for IR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for IR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $52 based on the research report published on August 05th of the previous year 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to IR, setting the target price at $68 in the report published on November 19th of the previous year.

IR Trading at -0.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares surge +4.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.38% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IR rose by +1.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.96. In addition, Ingersoll Rand Inc. saw 7.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IR starting from Reynal Vicente, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $60.00 back on Mar 06. After this action, Reynal Vicente now owns 102,856 shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc., valued at $1,500,000 using the latest closing price.

Reynal Vicente, the of Ingersoll Rand Inc., sale 75,000 shares at $57.34 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Reynal Vicente is holding 119,480 shares at $4,300,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IR

Equity return is now at value 6.80, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.