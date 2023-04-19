Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, ILPT stock has gone down by -20.62%, with a monthly decline of -32.23% and a quarterly plunge of -49.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.86%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.56% for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.05% for ILPT’s stock, with a -63.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ILPT is also noteworthy at 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ILPT is $6.00, which is $3.96 above than the current price. The public float for ILPT is 64.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of ILPT on April 19, 2023 was 1.34M shares.

ILPT) stock’s latest price update

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -6.42 in relation to its previous close of 2.18. However, the company has experienced a -20.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of ILPT

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ILPT reach a price target of $28. The rating they have provided for ILPT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 20th, 2021.

ILPT Trading at -43.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ILPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.86%, as shares sank -32.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ILPT fell by -20.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.75. In addition, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust saw -37.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ILPT starting from PHELAN KEVIN C, who purchase 3,000 shares at the price of $3.41 back on Nov 18. After this action, PHELAN KEVIN C now owns 3,500 shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, valued at $10,221 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ILPT

Equity return is now at value -26.10, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.