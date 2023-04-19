Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for INDP is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for INDP is $8.00, which is $5.44 above than the current price. The public float for INDP is 5.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.47% of that float. The average trading volume of INDP on April 19, 2023 was 8.06K shares.

INDP) stock’s latest price update

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: INDP) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.72 in relation to its previous close of 2.47. However, the company has experienced a 41.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

INDP’s Market Performance

Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) has seen a 41.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 52.38% gain in the past month and a 59.01% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.89% for INDP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 39.05% for INDP’s stock, with a 22.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

INDP Trading at 46.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INDP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares surge +56.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +49.41% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INDP rose by +40.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.89. In addition, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. saw 76.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INDP starting from Litchev Boyan Vesselinov, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $1.87 back on Dec 01. After this action, Litchev Boyan Vesselinov now owns 1,150 shares of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc., valued at $935 using the latest closing price.

Litchev Boyan Vesselinov, the Chief Medical Officer of Indaptus Therapeutics Inc., purchase 500 shares at $1.83 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that Litchev Boyan Vesselinov is holding 650 shares at $915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INDP

Equity return is now at value -49.40, with -44.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Indaptus Therapeutics Inc. (INDP) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.