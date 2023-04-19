Huntsman Corporation (HUN) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) is 12.60x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HUN is 1.14.

The public float for HUN is 179.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% of that float. On April 19, 2023, HUN’s average trading volume was 2.44M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HUN) stock’s latest price update

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE: HUN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.51 in relation to its previous close of 27.41. However, the company has experienced a 2.19% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/25/22 that Starboard Loses Effort to Gain Huntsman Board Seats

HUN’s Market Performance

Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has experienced a 2.19% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.51% drop in the past month, and a -10.14% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for HUN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.90% for HUN’s stock, with a -2.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HUN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HUN stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for HUN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HUN in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $27 based on the research report published on April 12th of the current year 2023.

HUN Trading at -3.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares sank -1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.77% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUN rose by +2.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.02. In addition, Huntsman Corporation saw 0.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HUN starting from STRYKER DAVID M, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $29.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, STRYKER DAVID M now owns 341,614 shares of Huntsman Corporation, valued at $298,995 using the latest closing price.

ESPELAND CURTIS E, the Director of Huntsman Corporation, purchase 15,000 shares at $30.18 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that ESPELAND CURTIS E is holding 18,533 shares at $452,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.85 for the present operating margin

+19.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Huntsman Corporation stands at +5.58. The total capital return value is set at 11.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.60, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Huntsman Corporation (HUN), the company’s capital structure generated 58.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.95. Total debt to assets is 25.84, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Huntsman Corporation (HUN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.