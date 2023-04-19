Hologic Inc. (HOLX) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HOLX is 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for HOLX is 244.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HOLX on April 19, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HOLX) stock’s latest price update

Hologic Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)’s stock price has plunge by -1.35relation to previous closing price of 83.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.23% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/02/23 that Hologic CEO Sees Covid-Era Boom Translating Into Long-Term Growth

HOLX’s Market Performance

HOLX’s stock has fallen by -1.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.06% and a quarterly rise of 3.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.42% for Hologic Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.70% for HOLX stock, with a simple moving average of 11.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HOLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOLX stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for HOLX by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for HOLX in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $75 based on the research report published on December 07th of the previous year 2022.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOLX reach a price target of $75. The rating they have provided for HOLX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to HOLX, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

HOLX Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +5.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOLX fell by -1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.34. In addition, Hologic Inc. saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOLX starting from COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN, who sale 9,128 shares at the price of $85.28 back on Feb 07. After this action, COHN BENJAMIN JORDAN now owns 14,298 shares of Hologic Inc., valued at $778,445 using the latest closing price.

Hellmann Elisabeth A, the SVP, Human Resources of Hologic Inc., sale 1,649 shares at $76.40 during a trade that took place back on Dec 14, which means that Hellmann Elisabeth A is holding 8,545 shares at $125,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.89 for the present operating margin

+61.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hologic Inc. stands at +26.77. The total capital return value is set at 21.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.62. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 10.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hologic Inc. (HOLX), the company’s capital structure generated 59.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.47. Total debt to assets is 32.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Hologic Inc. (HOLX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.