Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 32.40x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.23. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) by analysts is $155.12, which is $1.69 above the current market price. The public float for HLT is 265.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HLT was 1.63M shares.

HLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HLT) has increased by 1.29 when compared to last closing price of 145.15. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/22 that Hilton Sees a New Golden Age of Travel. Can It Last?

HLT’s Market Performance

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has seen a 3.72% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 7.68% gain in the past month and a 7.95% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for HLT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.97% for HLT stock, with a simple moving average of 10.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for HLT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $168 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLT reach a price target of $134, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for HLT stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 09th, 2023.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to HLT, setting the target price at $148 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

HLT Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +6.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLT rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $139.19. In addition, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. saw 16.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLT starting from Silcock Christopher W, who sale 90 shares at the price of $138.05 back on Mar 16. After this action, Silcock Christopher W now owns 64,434 shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., valued at $12,425 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Kristin Ann, the of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., sale 32,863 shares at $150.93 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Campbell Kristin Ann is holding 221,037 shares at $4,959,947 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.77 for the present operating margin

+28.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stands at +14.24. The total capital return value is set at 23.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.59. Equity return is now at value -143.30, with 8.10 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.