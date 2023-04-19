HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for HCA is at 1.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HCA is $285.95, which is $14.45 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.07% of that float. The average trading volume for HCA on April 19, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has dropped by -0.50 compared to previous close of 271.45. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/08/22 that Hiring Gets Easier for Some Employers Despite Hot Job Market

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has seen a -0.84% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 5.33% gain in the past month and a 5.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for HCA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.18% for HCA’s stock, with a 18.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $283 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $233. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on July 06th, 2022.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to HCA, setting the target price at $240 in the report published on June 17th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at 4.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +4.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +54.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $264.92. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Paslick P. Martin, who sale 2,687 shares at the price of $275.00 back on Apr 14. After this action, Paslick P. Martin now owns 24,643 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $738,925 using the latest closing price.

Paslick P. Martin, the SVP and CIO of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 2,539 shares at $270.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Paslick P. Martin is holding 24,643 shares at $685,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -190.50, with 10.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.