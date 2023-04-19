Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has gone down by -0.03% for the week, with a 1.58% rise in the past month and a -15.80% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.86% for HOG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.70% for HOG’s stock, with a -7.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) Right Now?

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 7.63x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) by analysts is $49.63, which is $11.77 above the current market price. The public float for HOG is 143.36M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.47% of that float. On April 19, 2023, the average trading volume of HOG was 1.84M shares.

HOG) stock’s latest price update

Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE: HOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.10 compared to its previous closing price of 37.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/12/23 that Hasbro Hires Harley-Davidson CFO to Lead Its Finances

Analysts’ Opinion of HOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HOG stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HOG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HOG in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $50 based on the research report published on March 21st of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HOG reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for HOG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 15th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Underperform” to HOG, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 15th of the previous year.

HOG Trading at -10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.85%, as shares surge +0.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HOG fell by -0.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $37.23. In addition, Harley-Davidson Inc. saw -9.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HOG starting from Root Jonathan R, who sale 2,239 shares at the price of $50.17 back on Feb 06. After this action, Root Jonathan R now owns 5,474 shares of Harley-Davidson Inc., valued at $112,324 using the latest closing price.

ZEITZ JOCHEN, the President and CEO of Harley-Davidson Inc., purchase 25,750 shares at $38.94 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02, which means that ZEITZ JOCHEN is holding 508,870 shares at $1,002,628 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.20 for the present operating margin

+33.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Harley-Davidson Inc. stands at +12.88. The total capital return value is set at 9.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.18. Equity return is now at value 27.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG), the company’s capital structure generated 239.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.55. Total debt to assets is 60.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 154.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.60. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.13 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

To sum up, Harley-Davidson Inc. (HOG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.