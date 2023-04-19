GoPro Inc. (GPRO): A Technical Analysis

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GoPro Inc. (GPRO) is $6.00, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for GPRO is 113.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPRO on April 19, 2023 was 1.53M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

GPRO) stock’s latest price update

GoPro Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)’s stock price has gone decline by -2.33 in comparison to its previous close of 4.72, however, the company has experienced a -3.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GPRO’s Market Performance

GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has seen a -3.15% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.49% decline in the past month and a -17.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for GPRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.82% for GPRO’s stock, with a -16.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GPRO

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO reach a price target of $6, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 04th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to GPRO, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on February 28th of the previous year.

GPRO Trading at -10.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -51.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares sank -6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, GoPro Inc. saw -7.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GPRO starting from MCGEE BRIAN, who sale 7,155 shares at the price of $4.77 back on Apr 06. After this action, MCGEE BRIAN now owns 407,416 shares of GoPro Inc., valued at $34,126 using the latest closing price.

MCGEE BRIAN, the EVP, CFO and COO of GoPro Inc., sale 76,011 shares at $5.66 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that MCGEE BRIAN is holding 414,571 shares at $430,161 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GPRO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.35 for the present operating margin

+37.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for GoPro Inc. stands at +2.64. The total capital return value is set at 5.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.71. Equity return is now at value 4.80, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on GoPro Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.13. Total debt to assets is 17.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.53. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, GoPro Inc. (GPRO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.