GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS) is above average at 24.71x.

The public float for GFS is 538.18M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume of GFS on April 19, 2023 was 1.52M shares.

GFS) stock’s latest price update

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ: GFS)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20 compared to its previous closing price of 65.25. However, the company has seen a -3.81% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/14/23 that GlobalFoundries Stock Is Surging on Strong Earnings

GFS’s Market Performance

GFS’s stock has fallen by -3.81% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.02% and a quarterly rise of 10.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.26% for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.37% for GFS’s stock, with a 10.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GFS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GFS stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for GFS by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for GFS in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $84 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GFS reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $72. The rating they have provided for GFS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 15th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to GFS, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

GFS Trading at -2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GFS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares sank -4.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GFS fell by -3.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $67.95. In addition, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. saw 20.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GFS

Equity return is now at value 16.10, with 8.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (GFS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.